Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will play Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 48 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 132 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .450 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .270 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 211 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.8 strikeouts per game.

Boston strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox rank 20th in MLB with a combined 1.353 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (1-1) for his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Blue Jays W 11-5 Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves - Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Luis Castillo

