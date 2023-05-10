The Atlanta Braves (25-11) will rely on Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at Truist Park on Wednesday, May 10. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Red Sox have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Braves (-160). The total is 10 runs for this game.

Red Sox vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Dylan Lee - ATL (1-0, 2.81 ERA) vs Brayan Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 31 times this season and won 21, or 67.7%, of those games.

The Braves have gone 12-3 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

This year, the Red Sox have won two of five games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 6-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +2000 - 5th

