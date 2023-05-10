The Atlanta Braves (25-11) bring a three-game win streak into a home contest versus the Boston Red Sox (21-16) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (2-1, 2.08 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Brayan Bello (1-1, 5.71 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Bello - BOS (1-1, 5.71 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brayan Bello

The Red Sox are sending Bello (1-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 17 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

In four games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .338 against him.

Bello will try to build upon a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.3 innings per outing).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (2-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed eight hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08 and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .232 in five games this season.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In five starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

