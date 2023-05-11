Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent time on the court, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers, Horford had four assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 6.9 Assists 2.5 3.0 3.5 PRA -- 19 17.6 PR 14.5 16 14.1 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.6



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers

Horford is responsible for taking 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

The 76ers concede 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 25 0 5 4 0 1 2 5/7/2023 38 10 7 4 2 5 2 5/5/2023 31 17 7 2 5 0 2 5/3/2023 24 5 7 2 1 2 1 5/1/2023 30 11 6 3 1 3 0 4/4/2023 35 11 8 6 3 0 0 2/25/2023 32 15 4 2 5 0 1 10/18/2022 23 6 5 1 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.