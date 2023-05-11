Al Horford NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 11
Al Horford and the rest of the Boston Celtics take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|7.5
|9.8
|7.2
|Rebounds
|6.5
|6.2
|6.9
|Assists
|2.5
|3.0
|3.5
|PRA
|--
|19
|17.6
|PR
|14.5
|16
|14.1
|3PM
|1.5
|2.3
|1.6
Al Horford Insights vs. the 76ers
- Horford is responsible for taking 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.
- He's knocked down 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Horford's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.
- On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.
- On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.
- The 76ers concede 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.
- The 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.
Al Horford vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|25
|0
|5
|4
|0
|1
|2
|5/7/2023
|38
|10
|7
|4
|2
|5
|2
|5/5/2023
|31
|17
|7
|2
|5
|0
|2
|5/3/2023
|24
|5
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/1/2023
|30
|11
|6
|3
|1
|3
|0
|4/4/2023
|35
|11
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2/25/2023
|32
|15
|4
|2
|5
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|23
|6
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
