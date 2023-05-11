The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch Celtics vs. 76ers with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the 76ers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When Boston puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 48-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are posting 120.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).

The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging in road games (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).

Celtics Injuries