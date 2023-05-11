Deandre Ayton could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM on Thursday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Ayton had 14 points, nine rebounds and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 118-102 loss against the Nuggets.

Below, we look at Ayton's stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 18 13.4 Rebounds 8.5 10 9.7 Assists -- 1.7 1 PRA 22.5 29.7 24.1 PR 21.5 28 23.1



Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Deandre Ayton has made 7.8 shots per game, which adds up to 15.1% of his team's total makes.

Ayton's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.5 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

The Nuggets give up 40.8 rebounds per game, best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 25.7 per game, 15th in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 32 14 9 1 0 1 2 5/7/2023 27 8 8 0 0 1 1 5/5/2023 26 4 9 0 0 1 0 5/1/2023 33 14 8 4 0 1 0 4/29/2023 30 14 7 1 0 0 0 4/6/2023 32 16 5 2 0 2 0 3/31/2023 28 8 10 1 0 0 1 12/25/2022 38 22 16 2 1 2 2

