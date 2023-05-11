Derrick White and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his last action, had seven points in a 115-103 loss to the 76ers.

With prop bets available for White, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 13.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 3.4 Assists 2.5 3.9 2.0 PRA -- 19.9 18.5 PR 14.5 16 16.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers concede 24.2 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 34 7 5 0 0 0 0 5/7/2023 31 12 2 0 2 1 0 5/5/2023 32 13 6 2 2 0 0 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

