Jaylen Brown NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 11
The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.
Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|26.6
|24.9
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.9
|4.5
|Assists
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|PRA
|34.5
|37
|32.9
|PR
|30.5
|33.5
|29.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.4
|2.7
Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers
- This season, Jaylen Brown has made 10.1 shots per game, which adds up to 19.6% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Brown's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- The 76ers give up 41.2 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.
- In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, giving up 24.2 per game.
- The 76ers allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.
Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/9/2023
|34
|24
|6
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5/7/2023
|44
|23
|3
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5/5/2023
|34
|23
|7
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5/3/2023
|30
|25
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5/1/2023
|42
|23
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|37
|26
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|2/8/2023
|18
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10/18/2022
|39
|35
|3
|2
|4
|1
|2
