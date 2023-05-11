Malcolm Brogdon and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Thursday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 115-103 loss to the 76ers, Brogdon put up seven points and four assists.

Below, we break down Brogdon's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.9 15.9 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.1 PRA 21.5 22.8 24 PR 18.5 19.1 19.9 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the 76ers

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive team in the league, allowing 110.9 points per game.

On the boards, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/9/2023 26 7 3 4 1 0 0 5/7/2023 36 19 8 2 5 0 0 5/5/2023 26 15 3 6 3 0 0 5/3/2023 24 23 6 2 6 1 0 5/1/2023 34 20 3 3 2 0 0 4/4/2023 28 18 4 3 2 0 0 2/25/2023 21 5 7 1 1 1 0 2/8/2023 35 19 5 3 2 0 0 10/18/2022 24 16 2 4 0 0 2

