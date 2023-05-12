2023 AT&T Byron Nelson Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Following one round of play in the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, Seung-Yul Noh has the top score (-11). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
How to Watch the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson
- Start Time: 7:50 AM ET
- Venue: TPC Craig Ranch
- Location: McKinney, Texas
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,414 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel, CBS, CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, CBS, Golf Channel, Golf Channel
- Live Stream: Watch this tournament on Fubo!
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
AT&T Byron Nelson Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Seung-Yul Noh
|1st
|-11
|60
|Adam Scott
|2nd
|-8
|63
|Ze-Cheng Dou
|2nd
|-8
|63
|Richy Werenski
|4th
|-7
|64
|Ryan Palmer
|4th
|-7
|64
Want to place a bet on the AT&T Byron Nelson? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
AT&T Byron Nelson Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|7:50 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Scott Piercy (-7/4th), Doc Redman (-6/10th), Max McGreevy (+1/124th)
|8:01 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jonathan Byrd (-1/89th), Eric Cole (-5/17th), Ben Griffin (+1/124th)
|8:12 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Brice Garnett (-4/30th), Greg Chalmers (-2/65th), Kyle Stanley (E/104th)
|8:23 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Tom Hoge (-4/30th), Davis Riley (-4/30th), Seamus Power (-2/65th)
|8:34 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Scottie Scheffler (-7/4th), Jason Day (-7/4th), Kyoung-Hoon Lee (-1/89th)
|8:45 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Taylor Montgomery (E/104th), Si Woo Kim (-6/10th), Richard Johnson (+9/156th)
|9:07 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ryan Armour (E/104th), Dylan Frittelli (-1/89th), Maverick McNealy (+1/124th)
|9:18 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Ricky Barnes (+2/138th), Jimmy Walker (-2/65th), Justin Lower (-5/17th)
|9:29 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Tyson Alexander (-4/30th), Jonas Blixt (+2/138th), Cody Gribble (-1/89th)
|9:40 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Pierceson Coody (-3/46th), Aaron Rai (E/104th), Trevor Werbylo (E/104th)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.