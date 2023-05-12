Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox will look to out-hit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 10.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -115 -105 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and won that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have gone 9-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.3% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Boston has a record of 9-5 (64.3%).

The Red Sox have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Boston has played in 38 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-12-1).

The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 9-9 11-5 11-10 12-11 10-4

