The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar take the field against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Friday, in the first game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NESN

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are seventh-best in baseball with 49 total home runs.

Boston is fourth in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox have the third-best batting average in the majors (.269).

Boston scores the third-most runs in baseball (216 total, 5.7 per game).

The Red Sox rank fourth in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Boston has a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.343).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton will take the mound to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.

It's the first appearance this season for the 34-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Phillies W 5-3 Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies W 7-4 Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves L 9-3 Away Nick Pivetta Charlie Morton 5/10/2023 Braves W 5-2 Away Brayan Bello Dylan Lee 5/12/2023 Cardinals - Home James Paxton Adam Wainwright 5/13/2023 Cardinals - Home Chris Sale Steven Matz 5/14/2023 Cardinals - Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners - Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners - Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners - Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales

