MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, May 13
The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.
Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's MLB action.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The New York Yankees (22-18) play the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.307 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8
The Detroit Tigers (17-20) play host to the Seattle Mariners (19-19)
The Mariners will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.277 AVG, 2 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-174
|+148
|8.5
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Miami Marlins (19-20) play the Cincinnati Reds (17-21)
The Reds will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.300 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+164
|7
The Minnesota Twins (21-18) take on the Chicago Cubs (19-19)
The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+144
|7.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) play the Atlanta Braves (25-13)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.345 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|ATL Moneyline
|Total
|-123
|+104
|9.5
The Washington Nationals (16-22) face the New York Mets (19-20)
The Mets will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|9
The Oakland Athletics (9-31) host the Texas Rangers (23-15)
The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (22-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25)
The Cardinals will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.305 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BOS Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|10
The Cleveland Guardians (17-21) face the Los Angeles Angels (21-18)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.289 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-117
|-102
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (25-13) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18)
The Pirates will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+140
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) face the Kansas City Royals (12-28)
The Royals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.225 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-160
|+138
|9
The Chicago White Sox (13-27) take on the Houston Astros (20-18)
The Astros will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) take on the San Diego Padres (19-20)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-150
|+127
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) take on the San Francisco Giants (17-21)
The Giants hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.317 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|8
The Colorado Rockies (16-23) host the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19)
The Phillies will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+136
|11.5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.