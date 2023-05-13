The Oakland Athletics (9-31) will look for continued production from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Texas Rangers (23-15) on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET, at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Carlos Perez is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Jon Gray (2-1) for the Rangers and JP Sears (0-3) for the Athletics.

Rangers vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gray - TEX (2-1, 3.82 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (0-3, 5.54 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

The Rangers' Gray (2-1) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Seattle Mariners.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.82, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.221 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Gray has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Jon Gray vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 156 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 313 hits, 18th in baseball, with 47 home runs (10th in the league).

The Athletics have gone 5-for-19 with a home run and three RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears (0-3 with a 5.54 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his eighth of the season.

In his last time out on Monday against the New York Yankees, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.

During seven games this season, the 27-year-old has a 5.54 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .254 to opposing hitters.

Sears has registered two quality starts this season.

Sears will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

JP Sears vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has a collective .265 batting average, and is sixth in the league with 348 total hits and second in MLB action with 238 runs scored. They have the fifth-ranked slugging percentage (.441) and are eighth in all of MLB with 49 home runs.

Sears has a 6 ERA and a 1.167 WHIP against the Rangers this season in six innings pitched, allowing a .238 batting average over one appearance.

