Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (22-17) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 4:10 PM on May 13.

The Red Sox will give the ball to Chris Sale (3-2, 6.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Steven Matz (0-4, 5.70 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Red Sox vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 6, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Red Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won nine out of the 15 games, or 60%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 4-3 when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 222.

The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Red Sox Schedule