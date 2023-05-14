Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (201.5)
- The 76ers sport a 48-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 44-35-3 mark from the Celtics.
- Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (44.2%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).
Celtics Performance Insights
- Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are delivering 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).
