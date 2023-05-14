The Boston Celtics are 6.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 116 - 76ers 111

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 6.5)

76ers (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Over (201.5)



The 76ers sport a 48-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 44-35-3 mark from the Celtics.

Boston (19-23-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 6.5 points or more this season (44.2%) than Philadelphia (3-0) does as a 6.5+-point underdog (100%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the over/under 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the 76ers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (13-13).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

Things are clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.

This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.