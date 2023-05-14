Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 7
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers will go head to head in a decisive Game 7 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-6.5)
|201
|-263
|+210
|Tipico
|Celtics (-6.5)
|200.5
|-270
|+225
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
- The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (posting 115.2 points per game, 14th in league, and allowing 110.9 per contest, third in NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 32.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 21.3 more points than this contest's total.
- Boston has covered 45 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Philadelphia has won 48 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 34 times.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-115
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|23.5
|-125
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|-125
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|14.5
|-115
|11.5
|Al Horford
|8.5
|+100
|9.8
