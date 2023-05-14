Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers play at TD Garden on Sunday (starting at 3:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-115) 9.5 (-128) 5.5 (+125) 3.5 (+115)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.6 points more than Sunday's over/under.

Tatum's per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Tatum has hit 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 5.5 (-133) 3.5 (-118) 2.5 (+105)

The 23.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Sunday is 3.1 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Sunday (5.5).

Sunday's assists prop bet for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He has knocked down 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 7.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+110)

The 7.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Sunday is 4.9 lower than his scoring average.

White has grabbed 3.6 boards per game, 1.1 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

White averages 3.9 assists, 2.4 more than Sunday's over/under.

White has made 1.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-105) 10.5 (-139) 3.5 (+115) 0.5 (-154)

Sunday's prop bet for Embiid is 30.5 points, 2.6 fewer than his season average.

Embiid's rebounding average -- 10.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Embiid averages 4.2 assists, 0.7 more than Sunday's over/under.

Embiid averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Sunday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (-110) 6.5 (-133) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (+100)

James Harden's 21 points per game average is 0.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

Harden has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game this year, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Sunday (8.5).

Harden has made 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

