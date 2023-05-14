Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Brown had 17 points, six rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 95-86 win against the 76ers.

Let's look at Brown's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 26.6 24.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 4.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.7 PRA 33.5 37 33.3 PR 29.5 33.5 29.6 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have given up 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 39 17 6 4 1 0 0 5/9/2023 34 24 6 2 3 0 0 5/7/2023 44 23 3 5 3 0 0 5/5/2023 34 23 7 5 0 1 1 5/3/2023 30 25 3 4 3 0 2 5/1/2023 42 23 6 4 3 0 1 2/25/2023 37 26 4 3 2 0 3 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

