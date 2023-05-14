Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Sunday, at 3:30 PM ET.

In a 95-86 win over the 76ers (his last game) Smart posted 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 17.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.8 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.9 PRA 23.5 20.9 26.1 PR 17.5 14.6 21.2 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.4



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

Smart has taken 9.9 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.2 per contest.

The 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/11/2023 42 22 7 7 3 0 2 5/9/2023 34 14 3 4 2 0 0 5/7/2023 42 21 3 7 4 0 0 5/5/2023 34 15 3 4 3 0 3 5/3/2023 27 15 5 2 1 1 0 5/1/2023 35 12 3 7 0 0 0 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

