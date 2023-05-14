Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Sunday, May 14 showcases the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meeting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 3-2 in the series. Bookmakers give the Oilers -190 moneyline odds in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (+160).

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-190) Golden Knights (+160) -

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers have won 42 of their 71 games when favored on the moneyline this season (59.2%).

Edmonton has a record of 21-10 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (67.7% win percentage).

The Oilers have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 19, or 61.3%, of the 31 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas has entered three games this season as the underdog by +160 or more and is 2-1 in those contests.

The Golden Knights have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 267 (14th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 225 (11th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 42 (25th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 44 (10th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Edmonton hit the over once.

During their past 10 games, the Oilers have scored 0.2 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Oilers average 4.0 goals per game, for a total of 325, which leads the NHL.

On defense, the Oilers have conceded 256 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL action.

With a +69 goal differential, they're ranked second-best in the NHL.

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has hit the over on but one occasion in its past 10 games.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights and their opponents averaged 1.0 more goal than their season game score average of 8.7 goals.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

The Golden Knights have given up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th.

Their ninth-best goal differential is +42.

