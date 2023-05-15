The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken in a decisive Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Monday, May 15, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied up 3-3. The Stars are favored, with -210 moneyline odds, in this decisive game against the Kraken, who have +170 moneyline odds.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle has played 57 games this season with more than 6 goals.

The Stars have won 71.4% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (20-8).

The Kraken have claimed an upset victory in 10, or 40.0%, of the 25 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has had six games with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

Seattle is 2-2 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +170 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+150) 3.5 (+125) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+120) 1.5 (-149) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-125) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-161) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+120)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 0-0 7-3-0 5.5 3.6 3.1

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.7 3.4 3

