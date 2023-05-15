Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken on Monday, May 15 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet. The series is tied at 3-3. Oddsmakers list the Kraken as the underdog in this decisive matchup, giving them +160 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (-190).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet

ESPN, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 63.2% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (43-25).

Dallas is 20-7 (winning 74.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -190 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have been an underdog 55 times, and won 25, or 45.5%, of those games.

Seattle is 9-5 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +160 or more on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 38.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

Dallas' past 10 contests have not hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Stars are putting up one more goal per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have conceded the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Kraken Advanced Stats

Seattle and its opponents failed to combine to go over the total in any of the Kraken's past 10 contests.

The Kraken and their opponents have combined to score an average of goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Kraken have the league's fourth-best scoring offense (289 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Kraken's 252 total goals conceded (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the league.

They have a +37 goal differential, which is 10th-best in the league.

