Tuesday's game that pits the Boston Red Sox (22-20) versus the Seattle Mariners (21-20) at Fenway Park is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Red Sox. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 16.

The Mariners will give the ball to Luis Castillo (2-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (2-3, 6.23 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Red Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Red Sox have won in 12, or 50%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Boston has come away with a win three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston is the fourth-highest scoring team in the majors, averaging 5.4 runs per game (227 total).

The Red Sox have the 27th-ranked ERA (5.09) in the majors this season.

