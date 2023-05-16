Luis Castillo will take the hill for the Seattle Mariners (21-20) on Tuesday, May 16 against the Boston Red Sox (22-20), who will answer with Nick Pivetta. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +140 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (2-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (2-3, 6.23 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 29 times and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 7-4 (63.6%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 5-4 record across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox have come away with 12 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Red Sox have a win-loss record of 3-3 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 16th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

