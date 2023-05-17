Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 117 - Heat 107
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (211.5)
- The Celtics sport a 44-35-3 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark from the Heat.
- Miami covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Boston covers as a favorite of 8.5 or more (48.3%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Heat are 8-16, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- When it comes to points, Boston is thriving on both offense and defense, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by making 16 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank sixth in the league at 37.6%.
- So far this year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% threes (38% of the team's baskets).
