The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Celtics' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

These teams score 227.4 points per game between them, 15.9 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams score 221.2 points per game combined, 9.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston is 45-34-3 ATS this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 29.5 -115 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -115 26.6 Marcus Smart 14.5 +100 11.5 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 -115 14.9 Robert Williams III 7.5 +105 8.0

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Malcolm Brogdon or another Celtics player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Looking to place a futures bet on the Celtics? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.