The Boston Celtics will face the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have hit.

In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics put up are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

Defensively Boston has played better at home this season, allowing 110.5 points per game, compared to 112.4 away from home.

When playing at home, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than in road games (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries