The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Wednesday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -8.5 210.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 210.5 points 66 times.
  • The average point total in Boston's games this year is 229.4, 18.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Celtics have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Boston has won 23 of its 32 games, or 71.9%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • The Celtics have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 66 80.5% 117.9 227.4 111.4 221.2 227.8
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 227.4 109.8 221.2 219.6

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Seven of Celtics' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Boston has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (22-19-0).
  • The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.
  • Boston is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits

Celtics and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 15-16 43-39
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights

Celtics Heat
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
40-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 17-17
49-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-8
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
28-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

