Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Finals Game 1
TD Garden is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will match up on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Jayson Tatum is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 17
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
In their previous game, the Celtics defeated the 76ers on Sunday, 112-88. Tatum scored a team-high 51 points (and added five assists and 13 rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|51
|13
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Jaylen Brown
|25
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum posts 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 assists, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 34.9% from downtown with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in NBA).
- Jaylen Brown averages 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Marcus Smart puts up a team-high 6.3 assists per game. He is also putting up 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|28.3
|10.7
|5.4
|1.1
|1.5
|3
|Jaylen Brown
|25.8
|5.3
|3.6
|0.6
|0.4
|2.9
|Al Horford
|6.4
|8.2
|3.3
|1.5
|2.3
|1.4
|Marcus Smart
|15.7
|3.9
|4.5
|0.6
|0.2
|2
|Malcolm Brogdon
|15.7
|4
|3.2
|0.1
|0.1
|2.6
