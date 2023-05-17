The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, will play at 8:30 PM on Wednesday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 112-88 win against the 76ers, Brown had 25 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.8 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.6 PRA 33.5 37 34.7 PR 30.5 33.5 31.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.9



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

Brown is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat allow 109.8 points per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

