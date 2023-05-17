The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Smart, in his last game (May 14 win against the 76ers) produced seven points and four assists.

In this piece we'll break down Smart's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.5 15.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.9 Assists 5.5 6.3 4.5 PRA 22.5 20.9 24.1 PR 17.5 14.6 19.6 3PM 2.5 1.9 2.0



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat

Smart is responsible for attempting 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.

Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

On the boards, the Heat have conceded 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 25.6 per game.

The Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Marcus Smart vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/2/2022 42 18 3 9 1 1 2 11/30/2022 35 10 5 9 2 0 1 10/21/2022 33 8 5 3 0 0 0

