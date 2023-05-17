The Boston Red Sox (23-20) and the Seattle Mariners (21-21) will match up on Wednesday, May 17 at Fenway Park, with Brayan Bello pitching for the Red Sox and Marco Gonzales toeing the rubber for the Mariners. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Mariners have +110 odds to upset. The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Bello - BOS (2-1, 5.01 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (3-0, 4.42 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 4-4 record (winning 50% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have won in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+200) Connor Wong 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 4th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

