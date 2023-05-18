The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 132-126 win against the Lakers, Jokic totaled 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocks.

In this article, we break down Jokic's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 33.2 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 13.9 Assists 10.5 9.8 10.6 PRA 53.5 46.1 57.7 PR 42.5 36.3 47.1 3PM 1.5 0.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Lakers Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Lakers

Jokic has taken 14.8 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 14.4% and 18.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Jokic is averaging 2.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 5.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Jokic's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Lakers have allowed 116.6 points per contest, which is 20th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 18th in the NBA.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/16/2023 42 34 21 14 3 2 0 1/9/2023 35 14 11 16 1 1 1 12/16/2022 35 25 11 8 1 0 4 10/30/2022 36 23 14 6 1 2 0 10/26/2022 35 31 13 9 0 0 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.