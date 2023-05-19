Al Horford will hope to make a difference for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Friday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 17, Horford posted seven points, six rebounds and three steals in a 123-116 loss against the Heat.

Let's break down Horford's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 7.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.2 7.7 Assists 2.5 3 3 PRA 16.5 19 17.8 PR 14.5 16 14.8 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

He's made 2.3 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Giving up 109.8 points per contest, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Heat have allowed 41.9 rebounds per game, which puts them sixth in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are ranked 14th in the league, giving up 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have conceded 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.