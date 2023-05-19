Celtics vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will square off in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Heat matchup in this article.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-435
|+350
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-9.5)
|214.5
|-450
|+333
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-9.5)
|215
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Celtics (-9.5)
|216.5
|-400
|+325
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Celtics have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 117.9 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 111.4 per outing to rank fourth in the NBA.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 227.4 points per game combined, 12.4 more points than this game's total.
- These teams give up 221.2 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than the over/under for this matchup.
- Boston has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
- Miami is 30-48-4 ATS this season.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|29.5
|-125
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|15.5
|+100
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|13.5
|-110
|11.5
|Derrick White
|8.5
|-110
|12.4
