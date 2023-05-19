In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Heat have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).

When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 49-12.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Celtics have performed better in home games this year, posting 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game when playing on the road.

In 2022-23, Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.

When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than on the road (15.8). They also have a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

