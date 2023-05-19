Celtics vs. Heat: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Heat are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Friday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The over/under is 214.5 in the matchup.
Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-9.5
|214.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston and its opponents have gone over 214.5 combined points in 65 of 82 games this season.
- Boston's matchups this year have an average total of 229.4, 14.9 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Boston has been favored 73 times and won 52, or 71.2%, of those games.
- Boston has a record of 12-8, a 60% win rate, when it's favored by -450 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|65
|79.3%
|117.9
|227.4
|111.4
|221.2
|227.8
|Heat
|52
|63.4%
|109.5
|227.4
|109.8
|221.2
|219.6
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Celtics have gone over the total seven times.
- Against the spread, Boston has fared better when playing at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 22 times in 41 road games.
- The Celtics record 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat give up (109.8).
- When Boston totals more than 109.8 points, it is 40-21 against the spread and 49-12 overall.
Celtics vs. Heat Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|13-12
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|0-1
|41-41
Celtics vs. Heat Point Insights
|Celtics
|Heat
|117.9
|109.5
|4
|30
|40-21
|17-17
|49-12
|26-8
|111.4
|109.8
|4
|2
|28-8
|26-39
|31-5
|39-26
