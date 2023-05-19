The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brown, in his most recent action, had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 123-116 loss to the Heat.

With prop bets available for Brown, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 24.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 5.8 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.8 PRA 34.5 37 34.5 PR 30.5 33.5 30.7 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.4 threes per game, or 12.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the league.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Heat concede 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.