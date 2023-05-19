How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 19
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will take the field against the Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 19, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Padres vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Padres vs Red Sox Player Props
|Padres vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox have hit 55 homers this season, which ranks 10th in the league.
- Boston is third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .272 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.
- Boston has scored 248 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .342.
- The Red Sox have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.375 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- James Paxton will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he threw five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up two earned runs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/13/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-3
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Steven Matz
|5/14/2023
|Cardinals
|L 9-1
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|Miles Mikolas
|5/15/2023
|Mariners
|L 10-1
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|George Kirby
|5/16/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-4
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Luis Castillo
|5/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 12-3
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Marco Gonzales
|5/19/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Blake Snell
|5/20/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Joe Musgrove
|5/21/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Michael Wacha
|5/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Chase Silseth
|5/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Griffin Canning
|5/24/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|James Paxton
|Tyler Anderson
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.