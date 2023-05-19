The San Diego Padres (20-24) and the Boston Red Sox (24-20) will match up on Friday, May 19 at PETCO Park, with Blake Snell getting the nod for the Padres and James Paxton taking the mound for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Red Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The game's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Red Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (1-5, 4.83 ERA) vs Paxton - BOS (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have been favored 25 times and won 12, or 48%, of those games.

The Padres have a record of 8-10 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Padres have a 1-3 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total one time.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (52%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win nine times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Pablo Reyes 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+230) Connor Wong 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+230)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

