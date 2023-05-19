Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and others in the San Diego Padres-Boston Red Sox matchup at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park in San Diego, California

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Verdugo Stats

Verdugo has 51 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .305/.380/.497 so far this year.

Verdugo has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles and two walks.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mariners May. 17 1-for-2 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners May. 16 2-for-4 3 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 13 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Blake Snell Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Snell Stats

The Padres will send Blake Snell (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Snell has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Snell Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 vs. Dodgers May. 6 6.0 1 2 2 6 3 vs. Reds May. 1 6.0 8 3 3 7 0 at Cubs Apr. 25 5.0 4 2 2 5 5 vs. Braves Apr. 18 5.0 3 2 2 5 3

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Soto has 39 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 39 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a .252/.402/.471 slash line on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Royals May. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.374/.431 so far this year.

Bogaerts has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, six walks and two RBI.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Royals May. 17 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Royals May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 15 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 at Dodgers May. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

