Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Padres on May 19, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo and others in the San Diego Padres-Boston Red Sox matchup at PETCO Park on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSSD
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 51 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 16 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .305/.380/.497 so far this year.
- Verdugo has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with three doubles and two walks.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 13
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Snell Stats
- The Padres will send Blake Snell (1-5) to the mound for his ninth start this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Snell has six starts in a row of five innings or more.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 6
|6.0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Reds
|May. 1
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|7
|0
|at Cubs
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|5
|vs. Braves
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 39 hits with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 39 walks and 20 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He has a .252/.402/.471 slash line on the season.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Xander Bogaerts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Bogaerts Stats
- Xander Bogaerts has seven doubles, six home runs, 23 walks and 16 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .275/.374/.431 so far this year.
- Bogaerts has picked up a hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, six walks and two RBI.
Bogaerts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 14
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
