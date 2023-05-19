The Connecticut Sun will begin their 2023 season with a contest against the Indiana Fever on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NECN.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Fever