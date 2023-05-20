As a fan of college softball, we're guessing that you want to catch as many games as you can. Luckily, we can assist you. For details on how to watch or live stream the one NCAA softball game that is set to air on Fubo on May 20, keep reading.

College Softball Games Streaming Live Today

Watch NCAA Tournament, Regional: Teams TBA

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series starts with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.