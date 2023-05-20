Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox hit the field on Saturday at PETCO Park against Joe Musgrove, who is projected to start for the San Diego Padres. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox's 57 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 162 extra-base hits, Boston ranks third in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .271 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in baseball this season with 254.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .341 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Red Sox rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Boston has pitched to a 4.91 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.364 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in eight innings pitched against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, May 13.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Sale has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Cardinals L 9-1 Home Corey Kluber Miles Mikolas 5/15/2023 Mariners L 10-1 Home Tanner Houck George Kirby 5/16/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Nick Pivetta Luis Castillo 5/17/2023 Mariners W 12-3 Home Brayan Bello Marco Gonzales 5/19/2023 Padres W 6-1 Away James Paxton Blake Snell 5/20/2023 Padres - Away Chris Sale Joe Musgrove 5/21/2023 Padres - Away Corey Kluber Michael Wacha 5/22/2023 Angels - Away Tanner Houck Chase Silseth 5/23/2023 Angels - Away Brayan Bello Griffin Canning 5/24/2023 Angels - Away James Paxton Tyler Anderson 5/26/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Chris Sale Brandon Pfaadt

