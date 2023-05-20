Joe Musgrove will take the hill for the San Diego Padres (20-25) on Saturday, May 20 against the Boston Red Sox (25-20), who will counter with Chris Sale. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at PETCO Park.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-1, 6.63 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (3-2, 5.40 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

The Padres have a 12-13 record (winning 48% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Padres went 1-4 across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Diego combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total one time.

The Red Sox have won in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 12 times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260) Justin Turner 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Triston Casas 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

