The 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club will see Xander Schauffele in the field in Rochester, New York from May 18-21, up against the par-70, 7,394-yard course, with a purse of $15,000,000.00 at stake.

Xander Schauffele Insights

Schauffele has finished under par 15 times and shot 16 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has recorded a top-five score in five of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day eight times.

Schauffele has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 12 times.

Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top five in two.

Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score four times.

Schauffele is trying for his third consecutive top-five finish this week while also trying to continue his streak of three straight top-10 finishes.

Schauffele will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 14 -8 276 2 20 8 11 $14M

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In Schauffele's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once and the top 20 three times. His average finish has been 19th.

In his past six appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend four times.

The most recent time Schauffele played this event was in 2022, and he finished 13th.

At 7,394 yards, Oak Hill Country Club is set up as a par-70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with an average distance of 7,300 yards.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Oak Hill Country Club, the scoring average is higher at +3 per tournament.

The courses that Schauffele has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,330 yards, while Oak Hill Country Club will be 7,394 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +3.

Schauffele's Last Time Out

Schauffele finished in the 55th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of par.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 87th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.05).

Schauffele shot better than 97% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Schauffele recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Schauffele recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Schauffele's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Schauffele's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.9).

Schauffele ended the Wells Fargo Championship registering a birdie or better on 10 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Schauffele finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards

