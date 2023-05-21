Al Horford and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 111-105 loss to the Heat, Horford tallied two points and two blocks.

In this piece we'll break down Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 7.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 7.5 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.7 PRA -- 19 17.2 PR 13.5 16 14.5 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford has taken 7.6 shots per game this season and made 3.6 per game, which account for 6.6% and 6.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 5.2 threes per game, or 9.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Heat, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Heat concede 109.8 points per contest, second-ranked in the league.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have given up 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, conceding 13.1 makes per game.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

