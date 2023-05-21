The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)

Heat (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Celtics have been more successful against the spread than the Heat this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, as opposed to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Boston (26-29-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as the underdog (46.7%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and giving up 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

So far this year, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, delivering 26.7 per game.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by sinking 16 threes per game (second-best).

Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been from beyond the arc (38%).

