How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 48.2% from the field, it is 33-3 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston is 49-12 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.
- In home games, Boston is surrendering 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than on the road (112.4).
- The Celtics are sinking 16.2 three-pointers per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging away from home (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
